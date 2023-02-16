VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463,053. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

