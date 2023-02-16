US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTWO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTWO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.63. Approximately 65,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 122,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000.

