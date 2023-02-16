Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.66 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Upwork Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 3,054,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,757. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

