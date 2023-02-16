Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.22 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Upwork by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

