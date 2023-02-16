Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and $1.12 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

