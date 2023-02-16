Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 3.1%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 60,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 470,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

