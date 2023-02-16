United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

UTHR traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,690. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average is $244.19.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,420 shares of company stock valued at $60,991,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.