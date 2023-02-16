United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
UTHR traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,690. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average is $244.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
