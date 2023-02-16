United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

United States Cellular Price Performance

NYSE:USM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 330,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

