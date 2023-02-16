Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.25 billion and $156.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.88 or 0.00027673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00413480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

