Uniswap Price Tops $6.91 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $124.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00028048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.55267194 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $103,308,468.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

