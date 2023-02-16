Union Investments & Development Ltd. Takes $3.15 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. Boston Properties accounts for 1.4% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 147,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.