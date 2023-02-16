Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $503.00 to $570.00. The company traded as high as $531.99 and last traded at $531.57, with a volume of 244266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $526.56.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

