Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 151,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 455,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,430.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,599 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Stock Down 6.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.