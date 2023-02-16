Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. 9,139,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,955. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $196.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

