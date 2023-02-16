TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEBZ. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 246.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter.

