Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 764,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

About Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Tronox by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 584,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,875 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 95,982 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

