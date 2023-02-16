Tribe (TRIBE) Tops One Day Volume of $637,354.42

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $117.69 million and $637,354.42 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423769 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.59 or 0.28071225 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

