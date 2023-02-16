Tremblant Capital Group Raises Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576,173 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 2.09% of Farfetch worth $59,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 137,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE FTCH opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

