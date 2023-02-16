Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,575 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up about 3.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $49,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

