Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Torrid had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.18 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $341.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Torrid by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theo Killion acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,549.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

