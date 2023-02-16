Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TMTNF stock remained flat at $79.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

