TMX Group (X) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TMX Group (TSE: X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2023 – TMX Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$150.00.

2/8/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00.

2/7/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$150.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00.

2/7/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00.

2/3/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$164.00.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$1.58 on Thursday, hitting C$134.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$142.92.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.