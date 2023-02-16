tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Up 0.8%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.72). Approximately 740,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,064,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.72).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

tinyBuild Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £120.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,190.00.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.