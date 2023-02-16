thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.73 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.31 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 16,429,780 shares. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.81.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

