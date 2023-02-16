Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $421.87 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $421.87 million and $33.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00215302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,708.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,248,225.753345 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0391917 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $24,584,762.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

