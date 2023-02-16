Thomas Joseph Russo Sells 1,902 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $20,332.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,453.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Icosavax Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of ICVX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,149. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,079,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 822,348 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 365,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

