The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $107.85. 3,142,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.