The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.94

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 71896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

