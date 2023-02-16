The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Cipher Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3,008.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.92. 736,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

