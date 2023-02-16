The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

