The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($62.15) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.20) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,800 ($46.13) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.27) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

LON ULVR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,267.50 ($51.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,548. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,188.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,047.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

