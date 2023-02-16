The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

