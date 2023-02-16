The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Mount Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 10.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,378 shares of company stock valued at $63,916,505. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.