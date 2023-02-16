Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 1,200 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

