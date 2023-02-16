TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Position Increased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 732,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 158,153 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,280,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 130.2% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 988,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 559,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,322,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 115.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TTI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 53,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

