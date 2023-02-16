Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 150,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

