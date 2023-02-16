Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to ~$1.81-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

TDC opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

