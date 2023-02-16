Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Tennant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tennant stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

