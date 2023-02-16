Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Tennant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Tennant Stock Down 0.6 %
Tennant stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
