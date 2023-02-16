TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.699 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.9%.

TRP opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

