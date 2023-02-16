Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Raised to GBX 970

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 890 ($10.80) to GBX 970 ($11.77) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TATE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 810 ($9.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.84) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 909 ($11.03).

TATE opened at GBX 809.80 ($9.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4,763.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 734.20. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 815 ($9.89).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

