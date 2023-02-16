Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.90. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,353,769 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

About Talkspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.