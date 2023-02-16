T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,179 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 3.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.89. The company had a trading volume of 703,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,943. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

