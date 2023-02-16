T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $146.67. 995,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

