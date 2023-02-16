Synthetix Reaches Market Cap of $683.27 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $683.27 million and $70.11 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00010998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 314,437,924 coins and its circulating supply is 251,912,142 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
