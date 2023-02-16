Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 71,564,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 43,347,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.53.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

