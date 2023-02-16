Sweat Economy Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,222,753,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,916,225,739 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

