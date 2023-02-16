Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

