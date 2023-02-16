Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CSFB dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.42.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE SU traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$46.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,941. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

