Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.43. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$53.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

