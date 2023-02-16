Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.391 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

SU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 758,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,688,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,962,000 after purchasing an additional 980,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

